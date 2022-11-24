CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CGI were worth $75,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 58.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 978,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,830,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 156,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

