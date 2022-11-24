Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,120 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 422,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.