Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,120 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 422,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
