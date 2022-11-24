Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

