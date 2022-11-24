Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 836 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,817,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

