Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.