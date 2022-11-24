Cibc World Market Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 109.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,535,000 after buying an additional 1,089,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is -71.84%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

