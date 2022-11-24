Cibc World Market Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

NYSE MMC opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

