Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

