Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $244,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $459.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

