Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $247,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $84.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

