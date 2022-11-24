Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,325 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.