Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 22.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Docebo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 161,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Stock Performance

Docebo Profile

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.