Cibc World Market Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 422.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 208,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 168,223 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

