Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.