Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 102.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.5 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

