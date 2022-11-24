Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,791 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

