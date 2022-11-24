Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 934,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE:CAG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

