Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,896,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $80,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 63,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

