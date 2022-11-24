DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of DVA opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

