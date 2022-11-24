Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $69,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $154,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of DH opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 0.66. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

