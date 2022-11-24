DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,973,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $81,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

