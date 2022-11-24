Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $391.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.