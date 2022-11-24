DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after buying an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

DraftKings Stock Performance

About DraftKings

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

