Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,284 shares.The stock last traded at $100.04 and had previously closed at $109.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 58.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $458,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Stories

