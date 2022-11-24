Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 115,267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

