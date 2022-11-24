Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

ELAN opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

