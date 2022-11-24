Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $57.38

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.38, but opened at $55.68. Elastic shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 2,661 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 116.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.