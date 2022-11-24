Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

