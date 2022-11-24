Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

