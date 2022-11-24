Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.99 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

