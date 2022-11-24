F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in F5 by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.24. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

