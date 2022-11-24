First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,416,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $77,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.