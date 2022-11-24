First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

