Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 480.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forma Therapeutics Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.