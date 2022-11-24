Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 480.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Forma Therapeutics Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
