Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 254.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,435,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Forma Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.
Forma Therapeutics Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
