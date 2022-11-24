Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 254.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,435,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.94. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forma Therapeutics Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on FMTX. Credit Suisse Group cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.