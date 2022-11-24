GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Up 0.5 %

GPS opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.