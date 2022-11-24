Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $143.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Garmin

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.