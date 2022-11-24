Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

