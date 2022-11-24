Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 109 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
