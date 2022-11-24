Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.00. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 109 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the period.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

