Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82.

