Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 613.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

