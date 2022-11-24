IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 841.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in IAA by 65.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

