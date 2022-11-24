IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.34.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

