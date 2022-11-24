Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 80,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 146,494 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IMGO. HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.