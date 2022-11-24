INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $57.05 on Thursday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

