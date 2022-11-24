Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 439.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IIPR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

