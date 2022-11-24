Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 20,800 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,650,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

