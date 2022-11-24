Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95.

On Monday, September 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $266.00 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average is $230.39.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

