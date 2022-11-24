Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

