iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 468.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

